Nelson Park improvements named in honor of beloved Amherst man

AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - The Village of Amherst is planning an overhaul to their Nelson Park ball field facilities, to be named in honor of one of the town’s favorite characters, Freddy Jastromski.

Jastromski was the owner of Club Orlow, a tavern that’s been likened to the neighborhood bar in “Cheers.” He and some other business owners in the village were instrumental in the construction of the baseball diamond in Nelson Park in the early 1970s.

Jastromski also acted as the operator of the park, making sure it was available and running for youth leagues, the Tavern League, church groups and elementary schools.

“I played ball for him for a couple of years back in the day. He was quite the mainstay down here. You’d find him down here every night taking care of business,” said Village of Amherst President Michael Juris.

Jastromski kept the park going for nearly 50 years. Time and weather took their toll on the buildings and other structures, however.

“You know our field is still in pretty decent shape, but it’s the things around it: our bathroom facilities are not acceptable, our concession stand is worn down, light poles are leaning over,” said Freddy’s son and Amherst High School softball coach Dale Jastromski.

Freddy died in 2020 from complications due to COVID-19. His family and community members thought a perfect memorial would be to upgrade and improve the park in his honor. There will be a new two-story concession stand, upgraded restrooms, improved drainage and parking and improvements to the lights and field. The project is called Freddy’s Home Plate.

“Nelson Park and this ball field are sort of the heart of the village. And any summer night you can come down here and the lights are on, the field is used, the community comes together,” Juris said.

Dale Jastromski said his father was a humble man and might be a little embarrassed at having his name on the project. He said it’s a great representation of a man who was devoted to supporting youth sports.

“It’s all about the youth, it’s all about the kids in town here have somewhere to play for the next fifty years so they’ve put this wonderful project together and here we are,” said Jastromski.

