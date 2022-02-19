News and First Alert Weather App
Nearly 175 crashes reported in Marathon Co. on Friday

Wausau Police, along with several agencies responded to a series of pileup crashes on Hwy. 51 near County Highway K on Friday, February 18.(Wausau Police Dept./WI DOT)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office reported 174 crashes were called into the communications center after 12:00 p.m. on Friday.

According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, 144 of those crashes involved property damage. Thirty injuries were reported.

The 174 crashes were county-wide and handled by a number of agencies. A series of pileups in both directions on Hwy. 51 near County Highway K involved more than 40 vehicles. The crashes shut down the highway for several hours.

Marathon County Highway Department crews have been out since early Saturday morning working on roads.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to watch out for drifting snow and possible slippery stretches on the roads.

Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, February 19, 2022

