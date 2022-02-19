News and First Alert Weather App
Minocqua Chamber executive director hospitalized after Friday’s pileup on Hwy. 51

Wausau Police, along with several agencies responded to a series of pileup crashes on Hwy. 51 near County Highway K on Friday, February 18.
Wausau Police, along with several agencies responded to a series of pileup crashes on Hwy. 51 near County Highway K on Friday, February 18.(Wausau Police Dept.)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The executive director of Let’s Minocqua Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce was one of ten people hurt in pileups on Hwy. 51 Friday.

Krystal Westfahl posted on Facebook and gave permission to NewsChannel 7 to share, she is currently in the ICU at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with a broken sternum and three fractured vertebrae. She also said she was being monitored for any heart damage. Westfahl said her two dogs were with her in the car, but are OK after being “checked and cleared by a vet”.

Westfahl said in her post she was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extricated by first responders. She credited family and friends for keeping her calm while she was stuck.

Pictures in her post, show her vehicle in a tangled mess with other cars. Westfahl said one of those cars was a Shawano Police Department squad car. Her windshield is cracked and airbags deployed.

She also thanked first responders from the Wausau Fire Department for helping everyone who was hurt or involved in the crash. Westfahl said as she cried due to the pain, a firefighter held her hand while she was carried across the median. “I have so much respect for you,” she said in the post.

As she recovers from the crash, she added the team of doctors and nurses at Aspirus are “fabulous”.

