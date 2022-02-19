Actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after being reported missing
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - A missing actress has been found dead in Los Angeles.
Lindsey Pearlman was last seen Sunday.
The 43-year-old was reported missing Wednesday after not returning home.
Her friends and family asked the public to help search for her.
LAPD officers responding to a call on Friday found her body in the Hollywood Hills.
On Instagram, her husband Vance Smith thanked everyone for their love and support.
A cause of death remains under investigation.
Pearlman is best known for roles on “General Hospital,” “American Housewife,” and “Chicago Justice.”
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.