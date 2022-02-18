News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wisconsin DHS: 183 children have gotten rare COVID associated illness, 1 death reported

MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in...
MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in children.(WAFB)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released its finding regarding the latest data associated with Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in children.

MIS-C is a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 in which different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children may require intensive care for cardiac and/or respiratory support.

DHS reports 183 children in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with MIS-C, including 33 children diagnosed since Jan. 1, 2022. The report also states several have been diagnosed with MIS-C despite being fully vaccinated.

DHS says one child diagnosed with MIS-C has died. The child lived in southeast Wisconsin and was under 10 years old.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
Authorities release name of man killed in Stevens Point crash
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
COVID-19 might never go away, but an endemic could be in sight.
Doctors say a COVID-19 endemic could be in sight
Grand Theater to lift restriction on vaccination proof and testing starting Feb. 18
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes

Latest News

Honor Flight Mission #38 (WSAW)
Never Forgotten Honor Flight to resume flights in May
Higher snow accumulations for those under a winter weather advisory
First Alert Weather: An intense burst of snow and winds Friday
Wisconsin Assembly approves tightening public benefits
Fundraising For Lifetime Memories
Fundraising For Lifetime Memories