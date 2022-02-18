News and First Alert Weather App
UWO professor’s podcast to focus on Laurie Depies cold case

Search poster for Laurie Depies (WBAY file photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A University of Wisconsin Oshkosh professor is turning his focus to another cold case--the disappearance of Laurie Depies.

Associate Anthropology Professor Jordan Karsten and podcasting partner Matt Hiskes host the Cold Case: Frozen Tundra podcast. This spring, the podcast will feature the nearly 30-year-old cold case.

Laurie Depies was 20 years old when she vanished on August 19, 1992. She worked a shift at the Fox River Mall then drove to her boyfriend’s apartment in what is now Fox Crossing. Her friends heard her car pull in to the parking lot but she was never seen. The only clue left behind was a cup on top of her locked car.

“She arrived at that apartment. There was a group of people that were over there. They heard her car arrive. She had a VW Rabbit that had a distinct sound or muffler issue or something, but they heard her arrive. Nobody actually saw her,” former Officer Jason Weber told Action 2 News in 2017.

Karsten and Hiskes say they hope the podcast will spark a memory that leads to a tip in the Depies case. They received permission from the Depies family and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

“If there is any way my students and I can be of help in any search, we are ready to provide whatever assistance we can,” Karsten said. “Right now, we are in a research phase, so it is a little hard to say how it will develop.” CLICK HERE to read more about the podcast.

In November of 2010, a convicted serial killer from Indiana came forward to say that he murdered Laurie Depies. Larry DeWayne Hall claimed that Depies was buried in a remote site in southern Wisconsin, but her remains were never found. Hall was never charged in the Laurie Depies case.

Laurie’s disappearance is listed on the FBI’s ViCAP Missing Persons page.

In season one of their podcast, Karsten and Hiskes focused on the 1983 disappearance of Starkie Swenson. Swenson’s remains were found in September 2021 along a trail in High Cliff State Park.

Karsten had spent years assisting investigators and was asked to examine the bones found.

Although Swenson’s remains were not identified until recently, he had been legally declared dead. In 1994, John C. Andrews of Chilton was convicted of Homicide by Negligent Use of a Vehicle in Swenson’s death. Andrews was sentenced to 24 months in jail.

