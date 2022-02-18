Traffic backed up on U.S. 51 northbound, drive with caution

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is encouraging everyone to drive safely.

Traffic is backed up at Highway 51 northbound and Highway K, at mile marker 195, with what they say are “numerous vehicle crashes on the north side of Wausau.”

All lanes are blocked in both directions.

Stay with NewsChannel 7 for the latest in weather coverage.

Traffic was backed up on US 51 during the Friday evening commute on Feb. 18, 2022 in both directions after several crashes on Wausau's northside. (Audrey Lee)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.