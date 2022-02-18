News and First Alert Weather App
Traffic backed up on U.S. 51 northbound, drive with caution

Traffic backed up on highway 51.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is encouraging everyone to drive safely.

Traffic is backed up at Highway 51 northbound and Highway K, at mile marker 195, with what they say are “numerous vehicle crashes on the north side of Wausau.”

All lanes are blocked in both directions.

Traffic was backed up on US 51 during the Friday evening commute on Feb. 18, 2022 in both...
