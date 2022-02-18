Stevens Point native Cole Caufield scores game-tying, game-winning goals in Canadiens win

MONTREAL, Can. (WSAW) - Cole Caufield has started to find his scoring again.

With time winding down in the Montreal Canadiens game against the St. Louis Blues, the Stevens Point native fired home a shot with 8.7 seconds left to tie the game at 3-3.

Then in overtime, Caufield delivered again for the game-winning goal.

Cole Caufield marque le but gagnant en prolongation!



Cole Caufield with the OT winner!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/YdRqnZtRhT — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 18, 2022

Caufield also accomplished history with the goals, becoming the fifth player in NHL history to score a game-tying goal in the final ten seconds of the game and score the game-winning goal in overtime.

Cole Caufield is the 5th player in NHL history to score a game-tying goal in the final 10 seconds and OT winner, joining Mikael Granlund (Feb. 27, 2020), Marian Gaborik (May 3, 2014), Marco Sturm (Nov. 8, 2000) & Neal Broten (Nov. 26, 1983).#NHLStats: https://t.co/u4Vc1Gpcfb https://t.co/aW9Nxd5jPF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 18, 2022

Caufield now has five goals on the season, four of them coming in his last four games.

