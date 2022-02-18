Stevens Point native Cole Caufield scores game-tying, game-winning goals in Canadiens win
Caufield becomes the first NHL player ever to tie the game in the final 10 seconds and win the game in overtime
MONTREAL, Can. (WSAW) - Cole Caufield has started to find his scoring again.
With time winding down in the Montreal Canadiens game against the St. Louis Blues, the Stevens Point native fired home a shot with 8.7 seconds left to tie the game at 3-3.
Then in overtime, Caufield delivered again for the game-winning goal.
Caufield also accomplished history with the goals, becoming the fifth player in NHL history to score a game-tying goal in the final ten seconds of the game and score the game-winning goal in overtime.
Caufield now has five goals on the season, four of them coming in his last four games.
