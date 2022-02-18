News and First Alert Weather App
Stevens Point native Cole Caufield scores game-tying, game-winning goals in Canadiens win

Caufield becomes the first NHL player ever to tie the game in the final 10 seconds and win the game in overtime
Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield (22) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the...
Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield (22) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)(Ringo H.W. Chiu | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTREAL, Can. (WSAW) - Cole Caufield has started to find his scoring again.

With time winding down in the Montreal Canadiens game against the St. Louis Blues, the Stevens Point native fired home a shot with 8.7 seconds left to tie the game at 3-3.

Then in overtime, Caufield delivered again for the game-winning goal.

Caufield also accomplished history with the goals, becoming the fifth player in NHL history to score a game-tying goal in the final ten seconds of the game and score the game-winning goal in overtime.

Caufield now has five goals on the season, four of them coming in his last four games.

