SPASH, Mosinee boys hockey advance to sectionals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH and Mosinee boys hockey picked up wins in their respective regional finals to advance to the sectional round.

SPASH entered Marathon Park to take on Wausau West, a team they split two contests with earlier in the season. After Wausau West opened the scoring in the first period, the Panthers immediately responded with two more goals.

After a scoreless second period, Kade Smigaj fired a tight angle shot that snuck past the Warriors goalie to give them a 3-1 lead. That would be the final. SPASH moves on to play Hudson on Feb. 22.

Mosinee hosted the Pacelli Co-op with hopes of advancing to the sectional. After an early Cardinals goal, Mosinee reeled off three goals in the first period. Carter Daul and Caden Schmirler combined for the three goals. Pacelli won 9-2 as they advance to play Rhinelander on Feb. 22.

In girls basketball, the Central Wisconsin Conference-South crown was at stake. Pacelli was 10-1 in conference play and needed to beat 11-0 Wild Rose for a share of the conference championship. Wild Rose, backed by Hannah Trzinski, was able to win 46-41 on Pacelli’s home floor.

