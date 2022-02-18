News and First Alert Weather App
Several people arrested after $5,000 worth of drugs seized in busts

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple people have been arrested following two drug busts in Wood County.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a property in Port Edwards. On Wednesday, cocaine, THC and THC cartridges were located. Information lead investigators to the second property in Nekoosa. Investigators found more cocaine.

The seized drugs had a combined value of $5,000. Several agencies assist in the investigation.

The names of the suspects involved have not been released.

