Several people arrested after $5,000 worth of drugs seized in busts
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple people have been arrested following two drug busts in Wood County.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for a property in Port Edwards. On Wednesday, cocaine, THC and THC cartridges were located. Information lead investigators to the second property in Nekoosa. Investigators found more cocaine.
The seized drugs had a combined value of $5,000. Several agencies assist in the investigation.
The names of the suspects involved have not been released.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.