No criminal charges to be filed against Marshfield city officials named in 2021 citizens’ complaint

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County District Attorney’s Office will not be filing charges against Marshfield city officials named in a complaint about 100 citizens submitted to law enforcement in April 2021.

Portage County Sheriff’s Office detective, Jason Meidl -- who also conducted an investigation into the city’s former mayor where no charges were filed -- completed his investigation in mid-February and the office confirmed with the district attorney’s office that no charges would be filed.

The citizens jointly filed three separate complaints including complaints against Fire and Police Commissioners Andy Keogh and Randy Gershman, and complaints involving seven of the 10 members of the common council at the time.

The complaints filed against Keogh and Gershman had many common accusations including violations of open meeting laws, failing to maintain a proper record of electronic communication, failure to provide adequate oversight of the now-former police chief, Rick Gramza, failure to provide a safe working environment for police staff, and adoption and enforcement of the Fit for Duty policy which the group said was discriminatory. The complaint against the council members accused them of misconduct by conspiring to intentionally and forcibly remove the mayor from office, violating open meeting laws, and failing to maintain electronic records.

Det. Meidl only reviewed the accusations related to violations of open meetings laws and open records laws, and misconduct in public office. He stated in his report that the others were not criminal issues. Those issues, such as oversight of the police chief, work environment concerns, and the Fit for Duty test, city administrator, Steve Barg said the city addressed either at the administrative staff level or in the arbitration ruling.

Individually, citizens accused Keogh of signing two separate contract agreements in 2017 with the Marshfield hospital without an open discussion about the agreements in commission meetings and without bringing it to the common council. Keogh signed an agreement with Advanced Life Support Intercept Services and Interfacility Transport Services. Det. Meidl noted in his investigation report that agenda and meeting notes indicate that neither of the agreements were ever discussed or voted on by members of the commission nor the common council.

In an interview with Barg and city attorney, Harold Wolfgram, as stated in the investigation report, Wolfgram explained to Det. Meidl that the commission has “optional powers which allow them to vote on day-to-day operations of the police and fire departments without needing the common council’s approval.”

Wolfgram said the powers were rare of Wisconsin municipalities and even when asking for clarity from the League of Wisconsin Municipalities as to how these powers work, he did not get a clear answer. So, it was unclear at the time whether these agreements fell under the commission’s optional powers.

“That question has yet to be answered,” Det. Meidl summarized Wolfgram’s explanation, “however it still did not give one person (Andy) the right to sign it without the PFC. Harold again said, in putting these agreements into context the entire situation is ambiguous.”

A year later, Barg and Wolfgram told him then-Mayor Michael Meyers signed both agreements without any approval from the commission or common council.

Shortly after that, Wolfgram said he wrote a legal opinion about these agreements and the optional powers of the commission. He opined that the commission did “not have the authority to independently enter into a long-term contract to obligate the fire department to provide private contact services for medical transport. Harold further stated in the interview on May 19 (with Det. Meidl) that even though the PFC did not have the power to sign the contracts it put the City of Marshfield in a better position in case a legal battle needed to be weighed regarding any issues with the contracts.”

A few months later, Barg sent an email to then-Mayor Bob McManus and the common council that the two contracts are not “actually valid” since the commission did not have the authority to sign them. He recommended that the issue come before the council. Det. Meidl noted in his report that that email appeared to have given the council notice of the issues with the contracts, Wolfgram indicated that he did not believe Keogh signed the contracts with ill intent as the optional powers were a gray area.

Det. Meidl reviewed allegations that Gershman and Keogh violated open meetings laws based on text messages with then-police chief Rick Gramza that talked about Gershman and Keogh meeting. Det. Meidl said it was not an open meetings violation because it was two members of the commission meeting and that does not constitute a quorum.

He reviewed the allegations that the two commission members, who do not have city-issued phones or emails, failed to maintain proper electronic communication records. In Det. Meidl’s experience investigating a similar complaint of Mayor McManus’ electronic records, he said the claim would be a forfeiture violation -- a ticket -- and that does not give him, as a law enforcement officer, the authority to get a court order to obtain any potential information. Barg told him the records concern was brought to the commission’s attention “and were told no communications were conducted.”

“The city d’s (does) not physically maintain any records for members of the PFC. Based on prior investigations, this issue cannot be addressed with a court order and as such may or may not have some validity to it,” Det. Meidl stated in the report.

As for the accusations against the seven council members of violating open meetings, failing to maintain electronic records, and misconduct in public office, he said the citizen complaint did not offer specific incidents.

“However, reading through the attached documents the above individuals are mentioned in a text message from Chief Rick Gramza and Randy Gershman,” Det. Meidl noted. “The message reads, ‘That’s good! I think right now we got Bargender, Wagner, Witzel ‚me, Spiros and Hendler for sure against the mayor on this. I’m hoping we can pick up Buttke too. That would give us seven solid votes against the mayor.’”

Det. Meidl said this could appear as a walking quorum. In the context of the rest of the text messages ahead of this one, he said it appeared the text message between Gramza and Gershman showed they were talking about a possible appointment to the commission. Det. Meidl noted Wolfgram “raised this issue at the meeting because is it an open meeting violation, or misconduct because the members were discussing something that had not, and in fact did not occur. The mayor never did (make an) appointment the citizen in question to the PFC so this potential quorum never contained official city business but merely a theory of who the mayor may appoint.”

Det. Meidl stated the walking quorum argument was weak, as it seemed more like a poll or speculation regarding votes about an issue that did not ultimately come before the council. “This may or may not qualify as an open-meeting violation,” he stated.

As for the accusation from Marisa Steinbach, who stated that while at the council meeting discussing the removal of Mayor McManus she overheard Keogh mentioning that he believed there were enough council votes to remove the mayor, Det. Meidl said none of that constituted a violation of open meetings laws or misconduct in office.

