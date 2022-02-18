News and First Alert Weather App
Never Forgotten Honor Flight to resume flights in May

Honor Flight Mission #38 (WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Never Forgotten Honor Flight will resume its missions in May. Flights have been postponed since June 2020, due to the pandemic.

The Honor Flight flies veterans to see the memorials in their honor in Washington, D.C.

The flights will be May 2, June 6 and unspecified dates in September and October.

Covid protocols will be in place. That includes masking and proof of vaccination.

