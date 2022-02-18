Man rescued from ice near Claude Allouez Bridge

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was taken to a hospital after an ice rescue in De Pere Thursday morning.

At about 6:57 a.m., De Pere Fire Rescue crews were called to the Fox River in the area of the Claude Allouez Bridge for a report of a man who went through the ice.

Rescue teams from St. Norbert College and Front Street responded to the scene with the rapid deployment craft. De Pere Fire Rescue tells us it took between 12 and 15 minutes to get to the man and pull him out. Five rescue members had to get into the water.

“He was in the water underneath the ice,” Battalion Chief Tom Nelson said. “We were able to pull him up and out. Immediately when we got him out we began life saving measures for him.”

With the rescue boat and about 500 feet of rope, they pulled the submerged man and their crew back to shore. They were about 400 feet from solid ground.

The man was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

The department does not know why the man was out on the ice at that time. They aren’t sure how long he was out there, but they’ve received reports that would put the time at about 15 minutes.

“Let’s keep the family of the victim in our thoughts and prayers,” said Nelson.

It’s the second ice rescue for the De Pere team this year. They typically average 4 or 5 ice rescues per year.

Nelson said the department’s training paid off in this situation.

“Our team, our crews performed flawlessly. The training that we do to prepare for this, that’s why we train and it went off without a hitch,” said Nelson. “Extremely proud of our guys and the way they performed.”

Nelson stresses the need to check ice conditions. Conditions can change within a short period of time.

“This winter temperature-wise has been a fairly cold winter. The difference is, we don’t have any snow. That’s the big difference that we’re running into,” Nelson said.

The rescue team says to let someone know when you go out on the ice and when you expect to return. Don’t go out alone.

“De Pere Fire Rescue wants to remind everyone that no ice is 100% safe. We encourage everyone to wear a personal flotation device and check the ice regularly. If unsure about conditions, check with your local bait shop,” says Nelson.

Action 2 News viewer Ryan Krier provided aerial photos of the rescue.

Crews rescue a man from ice near the Claude Allouez Bridge. Feb. 17, 2022. (Ryan Krier)

