WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is closing down parts of I-39/Hwy. 51.

To prevent vehicles from entering the highway, traffic gates are being closed until the Highway Department is able to address the hazardous road conditions.

Due to numerous crashes and deteriorating road conditions on I39/US51 some traffic gates are being closed to prevent... Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 18, 2022

