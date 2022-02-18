News and First Alert Weather App
Forest County Potawatomi sign on for sports betting

WITI
WITI(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another Wisconsin Tribe has signed on for sports betting.

The Forest County Potawatomi and Gov. Tony Evers have signed a compact amendment to allow event betting at casinos operated by the Tribe. The amendment was sent to the U.S. Department of Interior for a 45-day review.

“I am glad for the good work of Chairman [Ned] Daniels, the Forest County Potawatomi, and the folks at the Department of Administration to get this done so folks can enjoy sports and other event wagering in our state while benefitting the Tribe’s economic growth,” said Gov. Evers. “I look forward to continuing our partnership together to find new opportunities that support and bolster the Tribe’s success and our state’s success for years to come.”

The Forest County Potawatomi would begin offering betting at its two casinos in the Menominee Valley and Forest County. There are plans to open a sports book at the Hotel and Casino in Milwaukee by the end of 2022.

“We appreciate Governor Evers and his Administration working with us in a government-to-government manner to provide our Tribe the tools needed to compete in the marketplace and giving us the business certainty to continue our investments in Milwaukee and throughout the state,” said Chairman Daniels.

Gov. Evers signed similar compacts with Oneida Nation and St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.

Oneida Nation has been offering sports betting since November.

