Fond du Lac UPS Store worker prevents victim from losing thousands in scam

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A UPS worker intercepted a package of cash from a Fond du Lac County resident who had been scammed.

Earlier this week, a Fond du Lac officer received a report from UPS about the package that contained thousands of dollars. The Sheriff’s Office followed up as they learned the resident was from the Waupun area.

Detectives took possession of the package and visited the person on the return label. They met with an elderly citizen and learned the victim had mailed $22,560 to scammers. The scammers had used internet and phone communications to convince the victim to send the money to an address in California.

An employee at the Fond du Lac UPS store recognized something off when the victim brought the package to the store for deliver. The employee reported the suspicious circumstances.

The investigation into the scam is ongoing.

“The Sheriff’s Office is grateful this UPS employee had the wherewithal to recognize the concerning circumstances involving the shipping of this parcel and that their actions had such a positive impact on our community,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “We should all be proud of the caring actions of the UPS employee and detectives involved in the returning of this money to its rightful owner.”

