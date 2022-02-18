First Alert Weather: Breezy conditions into early Saturday morning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest weather maker to impact North Central Wisconsin will have a one-two punch. The first and longest-lasting aspect will be the gusty winds through Friday evening. Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph are likely, which will cause blowing snow, reduced visibility, and tricky travel conditions for the first half of Friday night. Snowfall will be quick-hitting with a coating to 1″ south of Wausau, around 1″ in Wausau, while 1-3″ in the Northwoods.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible in Friday evening. (WSAW)

The winds will subside heading into Saturday morning, with clearing taking place overnight. Lows by morning on Saturday in the single digits on either side of zero. A bright Saturday, but rather chilly. Some clouds will move back into the area later in the day. Highs in the mid 10s. A warm front will pass through the region Saturday night, allowing temperatures to rise from the 10s into the low 20s by daybreak on Sunday. Milder on Sunday with considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 30s.

Cold and bright Saturday. Clouds and milder Sunday. Snow possible later on Monday. (WSAW)

The next potential snow producer for the region could arrive later in the day or during the evening on Presidents Day. Low pressure developing in the eastern Rockies and southern Plains, will gradually track northeast toward the Great Lakes from Tuesday into early Wednesday. Light snow or snow showers could affect the area during the afternoon on Monday, with a surge of moderate to perhaps heavy snow moving through the area Monday night into early Tuesday morning. A lull in the snow could take place Tuesday morning, however, it appears the snow could pick up again by mid to late morning Tuesday and continue to Tuesday night. The snow would then taper off to snow showers early Wednesday morning.

A winter storm could bring snow to the region starting Monday evening. (WSAW)

Periods of snow on Tuesday and breezy. (WSAW)

Brisk winds and moderate to heavy snow is possible Tuesday. (WSAW)

Snow will wind down early Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

A sizeable snowfall is possible in the region from Monday night into early Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

There are still some details to iron out with this potential major winter storm for the first half of the new week, including the storm track, amount of snowfall, and how strong the winds could be, which will also be a factor in causing possible hazardous travel conditions. For now, it appears this will be a long-duration snowfall event, with the risk of moderate to heavy snowfall in at least parts of the region. We are monitoring this time frame for a First Alert Weather Day. Highs Monday around 20, in the upper 10s Tuesday, while in the low to mid 10s Wednesday.

A winter storm could bring accumulating snow and brisk winds to the area for the first half of the new week. (WSAW)

In the wake of this winter storm, chilly conditions will continue to the region with a fair amount of sunshine on Thursday, February 24th. Highs in the low 10s. Friday, February 25th will have clouds with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 10s.

