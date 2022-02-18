Eagle River’s Ice Castle returns after three-year hiatus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the first time since the winter of 2018-2019, Eagle River’s Ice Castle has made its return to the Northwoods.

This year’s castle stands at over 33 feet, making it the tallest ever in the castle’s nearly 90-year history. The structure is made up of 3,000 ice blocks. The Eagle River Volunteer Fire Department leads the way in building the castle. They assemble to structure next to the Eagle River Train Depot.

“All of the ice blocks come out of a local lake over at Silver Lake and then they move them down to the train depot where they run them through a conveyor to shave them down to size,” said Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center Executive Director Kim Emerson.

The construction is all dependent on ice thickness and the weather. Previous years’ conditions have not allowed for the castle to be built.

“We’re so happy to have people here,” said Emerson. “We’re getting phone calls all the time. People are coming to see it. They make special trips just to see the ice castle.”

People come from all over to see the castle, including Kathy Lemens who made a day-trip down from Watersmeet, Michigan to see the structure.

“It’s just something special in the neighborhood, in the area to come see,” said Lemens. “It’s really pretty, especially at night. We’ll have to come back at night and see it.”

The ice castle draws in a lot of tourists by itself, but it’s aided all the more by snowmobilers who flock to Eagle River in the winter for the trails.

“It’s right by the snowmobile trail, so people are sledding, they stop by and visit it,” said Emerson.

The castle is typically taken down sometime in February, depending on the weather. Until then, the people of Eagle River are proud to have a fan-favorite stand tall in their downtown.

“We’re getting lots of phone calls and emails saying they want to come and see it or if it’s still standing,” said Emerson. “We’re very happy to have it.”

The Ice Castle is located at 116 S. Railroad street in Eagle River.

