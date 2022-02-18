CWA considering airline options to replace United

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2022 there could be a new airline and flight destination at CWA. It’s been about six weeks since United stopped flying out of Mosinee. Flights are full and the airport is working quickly to find another airline.

CWA is trying to come up with a solution that is good for passengers and the airline.

”The challenge is travelers like to see low fares with lots of options. Airlines like to see revenue opportunity with minimal expenses,” said Mark Cinlar, Assistant Airport Director.

Cinlar said a survey revealed people in the area want a low fair option. The survey also found, out of 800 responses, the most favorable destination people would like to see, by a landslide, is Orlando. Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tampa and Southwest Florida were runner-ups.

“That survey data aligns very well with the actual travel patterns that we are currently seeing,” said Cinlar.

CWA’s airport director recently had conversations with three airlines about taking United’s place.

One option is a new airline called Breeze Airways. It’s an option that fits the low fair business model. Sun Country is another company CWA is considering. They are also looking into expanding American Airlines’ service.

”We don’t have control over the decisions of the airline, we don’t have control over the decisions of our passengers. So we are just trying to assess the needs of both the best we can and find that right partnership that benefits everybody,” said Cinlar.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.