News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

CWA considering airline options to replace United

United Airlines stopped using CWA at the beginning of 2022
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2022 there could be a new airline and flight destination at CWA. It’s been about six weeks since United stopped flying out of Mosinee. Flights are full and the airport is working quickly to find another airline.

CWA is trying to come up with a solution that is good for passengers and the airline.

”The challenge is travelers like to see low fares with lots of options. Airlines like to see revenue opportunity with minimal expenses,” said Mark Cinlar, Assistant Airport Director.

Cinlar said a survey revealed people in the area want a low fair option. The survey also found, out of 800 responses, the most favorable destination people would like to see, by a landslide, is Orlando. Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tampa and Southwest Florida were runner-ups.

“That survey data aligns very well with the actual travel patterns that we are currently seeing,” said Cinlar.

CWA’s airport director recently had conversations with three airlines about taking United’s place.

One option is a new airline called Breeze Airways. It’s an option that fits the low fair business model. Sun Country is another company CWA is considering. They are also looking into expanding American Airlines’ service.

”We don’t have control over the decisions of the airline, we don’t have control over the decisions of our passengers. So we are just trying to assess the needs of both the best we can and find that right partnership that benefits everybody,” said Cinlar.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash (MGN)
Authorities release name of man killed in Stevens Point crash
COVID-19 might never go away, but an endemic could be in sight.
Doctors say a COVID-19 endemic could be in sight
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
This Weekend
Numerous family-friendly events held this weekend in central Wisconsin
Snowfall of up to 1" from Wausau south, 1-3" in the north.
First Alert Weather: A burst of snow and gusty winds into Friday evening

Latest News

Never Forgotten Honor Flight schedules next flights after nearly 2 year hiatus
Never Forgotten Honor Flight schedules next flights after nearly 2 year hiatus
Breaking news
Highway gates being closed in Marathon County
The castle stands over 33 feet tall and is made up of 3,000 ice blocks
Eagle River’s Ice Castle returns after three-year hiatus
Traffic backed up on highway 51.
Traffic backed up on U.S. 51 and WIS 29 in all directions