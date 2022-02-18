Annual event canceled during pandemic returns for Wausau organization

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Adaptive Communities, Inc. is excited to bring back an annual fundraiser after putting it on hold during the pandemic. It’s called Mocktails and Kisses and the organization uses the event as a way to dedicate a night to its members.

The event will take place Friday, Feb. 18 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Wausau Elks Lodge #248.

Adaptive Communities, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to social activity for adults with special needs. It’s a place where members can establish and build relationships, get involved in the community and enhance the quality of life.

Mocktails and Kisses is the biggest fundraising event for the organization where donations from the event go to activities, field trips and project materials. Members also get to dress their best while being around friends and family.

“It’s a great way for our members and their families to get together, kind of mingle, have a just a fun night. I feel like in the past year haven’t been able to do that, so we’re really excited to finally get back into it,” Adaptive Communities, Inc’s director, Katie Jones said.

“We’re just really glad to be able to give back to our members and celebrate another year of being open,” co-director, Anissa Reamer added.

Members explained they’re looking forward to not only socializing but, of course, dancing.

“Probably mostly to see most of the staff members and get the fundraiser money raised up for our outings this upcoming year for the summer,” Corey Stieber said.

Stieber said over the past three years he’s been there, the organization has given him the opportunity to interact with other friends, meet new people that come to the organization and build existing relationships. He said he’s also mostly looking forward to the dance Friday night, which another member, Crystal Logan seconded.

The event is open to the public, but space is limited and donations are highly encouraged.

To learn more about the organization, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.