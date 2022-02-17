Wisconsin Senator Roger Roth to run for lieutenant governor
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin State Sen. Roger Roth (R-Appleton) is running for lieutenant governor.
Roth will make the official announcement Thursday morning during a visit to Menasha.
Roth has served in the Wisconsin Senate since 2015. Previously, he was in the Wisconsin State Assembly from 2007 to 2011.
Roth served as president of the Senate in 2017 and 2019. He serves on multiple committees.
Roth’s district represents areas in Outagamie and Winnebago County.
Several republicans and democrats are running in the lieutenant governor race. Current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is running as a democrat for U.S. Senate.
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES
David Bowen
Peng Her
Sara Rodriguez
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES
David King
Will Martin
Roger Roth
Patrick Testin
David Varnam
Cindy Werner
Kyle Yudes
