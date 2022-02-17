Wausau YMCA sees more people sticking with resolutions as way to return to normal from pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’re six weeks into 2022. Have you stuck with your New Year’s resolution? Surprisingly, many have. In a typical year, 80% of people are no longer working on their resolution by mid-February, according to U.S. News and World Report.

But trainers at the YMCA in Wausau say they’re busier than ever.

Fitness resolutions are the most popular. In 2021, 91% of Americans based their resolutions on health and wellness. That trend is also true locally.

Shannon Ramsey is the wellness director at the Woodson YMCA in Wausau.

“This has been one of the years where I can honestly, in the 24 years of my career, tell you that New Year’s resolutions have not slowed down.”

She said the cause could be the pandemic and people stuck at home. They want to get their life and health back on track. She said at the beginning of the year everyone started to come back, since it was a new year, including new members signing up for a membership.

“And now, it’s like they’re still staying... It’s a blast! Our classes are booming! I just think people are ready to get back to real life,” Ramsey explained. “And, it’s upward, people are still coming in, still getting memberships, I think people want their lives back.”

She explained that the Y’s personal trainers have never been busier than they are now.

“It’s been really nice to see people taking control of their own health again.”

But how do we keep the motivation going? Ramsey explained motivation is most commonly lost when people don’t set themselves up for success.

“So I think, if people are at that point, then it’s time to just review what you had for goals, and maybe reduce a little bit of your ambition...and say ‘hey, I want to do this, but maybe giving myself only six weeks to do it, wasn’t quite a reality.’ So looking at your goals, reevaluating your goals, seeing what’s realistic for your actual lifestyle.”

The most popular reason for not sticking with a fitness routine is lack of time. But Ramsey said people can exercise anywhere using their own body weight. She said making little choices that can help over time is also key when it comes to a healthier lifestyle, like choosing the stairs over the elevator, and making small changes in your diet too, like cutting off sugar at a certain time before bed.

Ramsey added that getting a friend or buddy system for the gym can also help build a better relationship with fitness. But, she said if you’d rather do it yourself, get a notebook to keep track of progress over time and accountability.

“Find things you like to do, you’re not going to come here if you don’t like the treadmill... you got to pick activities that you like to do,” she concluded.

To explore the options the Woodson YMCA has to offer, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.