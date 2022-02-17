News and First Alert Weather App
U.S. Coast Guard offloads $1 billion worth of narcotics

Journalists, politicians, and federal officials stand along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies, as they view more than one billion dollars worth of seized cocaine and marijuana aboard Coast Guard Cutter James at Port Everglades, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Coast Guard said the haul included approximately 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana from multiple interdictions in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard vessel offloaded Thursday more than 30 metric tons of cocaine and marijuana worth over $1 billion that was seized at sea during a months-long deployment off the coast of South America.

The haul of illegal narcotics brought home by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James was one of the biggest in recent memory.

It’s a reflection of increasingly sophisticated U.S. arsenal but also a recent surge in narcotics coming from Colombia, the world’s top producer of cocaine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

