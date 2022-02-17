Stevens Point School District to relax mask protocols starting Monday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point School District will relax its mask requirement beginning Monday. Currently, masks are required. On Feb. 21, they will be strongly recommended.

In a letter to parents, the district said the decision has been made with careful consideration of staff, parent, and community input to include the guidance of public health officials. “We take seriously our responsibility to provide students and staff with the safest learning environment to the extent possible.”

The letter explains close contact tracing and identification will continue. Testing and quarantine protocols will continue and masks will be required while completing isolation or quarantine.

“Please know, we will continue to monitor and be responsive to what is occurring within our District and community and respond with appropriate mitigation strategies. If you have questions, do not hesitate to contact me,” wrote Superintendent Craig Gerlach.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.