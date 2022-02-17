State of the State address draws Republican criticism, Democrats respond

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday night’s State of the State address by Gov. Tony Evers is drawing reaction from both sides of the political aisle. Evers is calling for the legislature to meet in a special session to send Wisconsinites a $150 surplus refund.

Republican Sen. Patrick Testin said he is surprised and disappointed in Evers’ speech Tuesday night. He said the Governor took credit from republicans for tax cuts. Testin said Evers presented a plan with tax increases, while republicans offered to cut taxes.

Testin also called the $150 relief a gimmick and said the cost of living continues to rise as a result of poor policy decisions from the Governor. He would like to see Evers use the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan money to get more people back to work and assist small businesses.

“We have seen the cost of inflation as it has hit the pocketbooks of every single Wisconsinite and every single American, so this notion that the Governor is going to hand out Wisconsinites $150 in checks is laughable,” Testin said.

Testin said Evers didn’t mention the state’s rise in crime. He said the crime rate increased by nine percent in 2021. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports homicides in the city broke a record last year. Testin is concerned the way things are headed.

“This is problematic. We need to send a message loud and clear that we are going to stand with the men and women of law enforcement, give them the resources they need to police our streets and make our community safer,” Testin said.

Testin wants their to be a plan to help decrease drug and human trafficking. NewsChannel 7 also spoke with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. He said they’re putting their focus on helping folks out of the pandemic. This includes helping farmers, small businesses, and keeping UW System tuition at the same rate for the next two years.

“We’re essentially building the future, we got a choice right now, what do we want that to look like? And I think that this goes back to that world class education that students have an opportunity to get and think about a campus like UW-Stevens Point,” Barnes said.

Barnes said it’s vital to keep tuition affordable so that more students are able to get an education. Barnes also said the relief money will not only support small businesses, but the community as well. The relief would also provide for caregiver tax breaks and school funding.

Barnes said with prices rising, Wisconsin needs to take a step forward and help people in need of more financial help.

“Minimum wage hasn’t gone up in this state since the federal minimum wage went up in 2009. We have to get more money in the pockets of working people and that’s what we have been trying diligently to do as an administration,” Barnes said.

Evers is calling for a special session next week to debate his tax relief proposal.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.