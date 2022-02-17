News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

REPORT: Packers hire Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach

Packers offensive coordinator Tom Clements and defensive coordinator Dom Capers during the...
Packers offensive coordinator Tom Clements and defensive coordinator Dom Capers during the Packers NFL football intrasquad scrimmage Friday, Aug. 3, 2012, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) (Mike Roemer | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have hired back former quarterbacks coach Tom Clements to his old job, multiple reports indicate.

Clements previously served as the Packers’ quarterbacks coach from 2006-2017 under Mike McCarthy, overseeing both the end of Brett Favre’s career and the beginning of Aaron Rodgers’ career. Clements was elevated to assistant head coach following the 2015 season.

Clements recently served as the Arizona Cardinal’s quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, also serving as the “primary offensive assistant” with no offensive coordinator being hired. Clements retired from coaching following the 2020 NFL season.

Clements replaced former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, who accepted the offensive coordinator position with the Chicago Bears.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Paul Schmeiser
Man charged with fatal Taylor County hit-and-run case
Police investigating hoax call reporting explosion at D.C. Everest Senior High
Marshfield 138-pound wrestler Hoyt Blaskowski after securing a pin in a Sectional matchup...
Marshfield advances to team wrestling state tournament, Stratford and Witt-Birn fall to Coleman in sectional

Latest News

Natalie Decker suits up before a practice run Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Daytona International...
Eagle River native Natalie Decker to race in Daytona 300
Marshfield 138-pound wrestler Hoyt Blaskowski after securing a pin in a Sectional matchup...
Marshfield advances to team wrestling state tournament, Stratford and Witt-Birn fall to Coleman in sectional
High School Sports 2/15/2022
High School Sports 2/15/2022
Rhinelander Vs. Wisconsin Rapids 2/14/2022
Wisconsin Rapids’ Megan Clary breaks program scoring record in win over Rhinelander