REPORT: Packers hire Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have hired back former quarterbacks coach Tom Clements to his old job, multiple reports indicate.
Clements previously served as the Packers’ quarterbacks coach from 2006-2017 under Mike McCarthy, overseeing both the end of Brett Favre’s career and the beginning of Aaron Rodgers’ career. Clements was elevated to assistant head coach following the 2015 season.
Clements recently served as the Arizona Cardinal’s quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, also serving as the “primary offensive assistant” with no offensive coordinator being hired. Clements retired from coaching following the 2020 NFL season.
Clements replaced former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, who accepted the offensive coordinator position with the Chicago Bears.
