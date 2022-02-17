REPORT: Packers hire Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have hired back former quarterbacks coach Tom Clements to his old job, multiple reports indicate.

Green Bay Packers expected to hire veteran assistant and former offensive coordinator Tom Clements as their new quarterbacks coach, per league sources; Clements' addition is expected to be welcomed highly by quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he contemplates his future @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 17, 2022

Clements previously served as the Packers’ quarterbacks coach from 2006-2017 under Mike McCarthy, overseeing both the end of Brett Favre’s career and the beginning of Aaron Rodgers’ career. Clements was elevated to assistant head coach following the 2015 season.

Clements recently served as the Arizona Cardinal’s quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, also serving as the “primary offensive assistant” with no offensive coordinator being hired. Clements retired from coaching following the 2020 NFL season.

Clements replaced former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, who accepted the offensive coordinator position with the Chicago Bears.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.