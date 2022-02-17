News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Opposition from GOP senator threatens Biden judicial pick

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, speaking in Eau Claire, Wis. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.(Max Cotton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s opposition to President Joe Biden’s judicial nominee in Wisconsin has surprised Democrats and is providing the latest test to the Senate tradition of letting home state senators block district court judges from advancing.

William S. Pocan, a trial court judge in Milwaukee County, was scheduled to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

But those plans were scuttled after Johnson said he could not support Pocan and he looked forward to working with Biden on selecting a suitable replacement.  

The White House and Democrats point out that Johnson included Pocan among four candidates that he could support back in June.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Paul Schmeiser
Man charged with fatal Taylor County hit-and-run case
Police investigating hoax call reporting explosion at D.C. Everest Senior High
Marshfield 138-pound wrestler Hoyt Blaskowski after securing a pin in a Sectional matchup...
Marshfield advances to team wrestling state tournament, Stratford and Witt-Birn fall to Coleman in sectional

Latest News

Michelle Obama's visit to Wausau in 2012
Former state rep calls former First Lady Michelle Obama’s visit to Wausau
DNR to issue refund checks to hunters who applied for wolf permit
Grand Theater to lift restriction on vaccination proof and testing starting Feb. 18
This Weekend
Numerous family-friend events held this weekend in central Wisconsin
The Woodson YMCA in Wausau, Wis.
Wausau YMCA sees more people sticking with resolutions as way to return to normal from pandemic