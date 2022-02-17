Numerous family-friend events held this weekend in central Wisconsin

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous family-friendly events will be held this weekend.

MERRILL

The Merrill Ice Drags will be held Saturday, Feb. 19 from noon to 5 p.m. at Lake Alexander. It is the World Championship. Enter by Council Grounds Drive. Pit passes are $15.

MARSHFIELD

Frosty Family Fun Days will be held Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Oak Avenue Community Center, 101 South Oak Avenue. D&T Rentals will have a variety of inflatables and various kids activities will keep the kids busy for hours. The cost is $10 for all-day wristbands. Group rates and party packages are available. Adults and children under one are free.

The Chestnut Center for the Arts will host a t-shirt decorating event on Sunday, Feb. 20 from 1-3 p.m. Cost is $5. Try different painting techniques on a t-shirt or fabric piece. Bring your own shirt and one other item to paint. All other materials provided. Click here to buy tickets. It’s located at 208 South Chestnut Avenue.

NEKOOSA

Wakely’s Winter Feast will be held Saturday, Feb. 19 from 4- 8 p.m. Robert and Mary Wakely, early central Wisconsin pioneers, were noted for their mid-winter parties held at their hotel located along the Wisconsin River just south of present-day Nekoosa. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. It’s located at the Nekoosa Area Senior Community Center, 416 Crestview Lane. A home-cooked pioneer feast featuring domestic and wild game dishes will be served, including dessert. The evening will also include music and dancing. Click here for more information.

PLOVER

Playhouse Theatre Group will hold its Fairy Tall Ball on Saturday, Feb. 19. Tickets are $25. Click here to purchase tickets. An afternoon event is 2-4:30 p.m. The evening ball is from 6-8:30 p.m. Families can meet some of the most beloved fairy tale characters to get their autographs, take pictures and join them all on the dance floor. There is no dress code for the Fairy Tale Ball, but children are encouraged to dress in the costume of their favorite character, or in their Sunday best. Adults should dress up, but not dress in costume. The ball is held at Memories, 2811 Plover Springs Dr, in Plover.

STEVENS POINT

The UWSP Museum of Natural History will host Sensory Sunday and Planetarium JR Scientist Show: Larry, Cat in Space. The event is Sunday, Feb. 20 from 3-4 p.m. Sensory Sunday will have activities and games from 3-3:30 p.m. in the main area in front of the Planetarium. Then, from 3:30-4 p.m., enjoy the show. It’s located at 900 Reserve St. in Stevens Point.

THREE LAKES

The Three Lakes Lions Club will be holding a Family Fun Skate on Sunday, Feb. 20th from 1-4 p.m. at the Village Skate Rink located on the site of the former Oneida Village Inn. There will be free fixings for s’mores and free hot chocolate. Families are welcome to bring hot dogs to roast and enjoy the free s’mores supplied by Pick ‘N Save.

WAUSAU

The 4th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show & Ride will be held Saturday, Feb. 19 at Willow Springs Garden. Additional events include snow painting, cupcake decorating, sleigh rides and much more. Events begin at 8:30 a.m. Weather permitting a hot air balloon flight is scheduled to happen at 9 a.m. Balloon will glow around the barn at 5:30 p.m. Willow Spring is located north west of Wausau at 5480 Hillcrest Drive.

Wausau Cyclones will host its teddy bear toss on Saturday, Feb. 19. Fans are encouraged to bring teddy bears to the game on Feb. 19 at Marathon Park. When the Cyclones score their first goal of the game fans will throw their teddy bears onto the ice to benefit kids in north central Wisconsin. The game begins at 7:10 p.m. Then on Sunday, the Cyclones will auction specialty jerseys to support Apraxia Kids, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit publicly funded charity. Minimum bids start at $150; bids must be in $50 increments. Childhood apraxia of speech is a motor speech disorder that makes it difficult for children to speak. A silent auction for the remaining jersey below will take place from 2:40 p.m Feb. 20 through 5 p.m. on the 20. Bidders with the highest bid will be contacted following the auction to coordinate jersey delivery. Marathon Park is located at 1201 Stewart Ave. in Wausau.

People can visit Nine Mile Recreation Area on Feb. 19-20 for free. Marshfield Medical Center of Weston is sponsoring a free admission weekend. People can cross-country ski or snowshoe without having to purchase a day pass. Rentals are available for a fee in the chalet during regular operating hours. Nine Mile is southwest of Wausau. Parking and the Chalet building are located at 221700 Red Bud Road. The main trailhead starts at that location.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS

The Kiwanis Youth Outdoors Day will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nepco Lake. The event is open to the public and free to attend. Lunch and prize drawing will be provided to all attendees. Families can participate in outdoor activities throughout the entire day. All equipment is provided at no cost. Activities include broomball, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, ice fishing, and much more. There is a sledding hill. People will need to bring their own sleds. Nepco Lake Park is located South of Hwy 13 off Griffith Avenue in Wisconsin Rapids.

