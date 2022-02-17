Lombardi helped get Wisconsin lawmakers to pass fair housing law as Black players faced eviction

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Legendary Green Bay Packers Head Coach Vince Lombardi is known for winning five championships, including Super Bowls one and two.

But besides the winning pedigree, Lombardi also helped make Green Bay a more equitable place for African Americans helping to push legislators to pass a fair housing bill.

This story is part of an Action 2 News series for Black History Month.

Packers Historian Cliff Christl says Lombardi brought a progressive mindset to the Packers during the 60s. He was one of the first football coaches to actively recruit black players and he helped them off the field in achieving equal rights.

“Make no mistake about it, if it wasn’t for his open mindedness the Green Bay packers would not have won three straight championships,” Christl said.

Lombardi had six black starters in the mid-60s during the height of his team’s success.

At the time, Christl says it was more than any other team as African Americans struggled to break into professional football.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, being Italian and Roman Catholic, Lombardi understood prejudices and didn’t stand for it.

“Lombardi criticized Packers fans. Basically told his players they’re hypocrites. They’re willing to embrace you as football players but not as neighbors,” Christl said.

Lombardi’s black players had trouble finding housing in the 60s with some even getting evicted. That’s when Christl says Lombardi lobbied state lawmakers to pass anti-discrimination housing laws.

“He teamed up with Norman Miller who was a real estate developer in town, human rights activist, and they pushed for a fair housing act in the assembly and Lombardi wrote a letter to the legislature,” Christl said.

In December of 1965, Wisconsin Governor Warren Knowles signed an open housing law prohibiting discrimination in the sale, rental or financing of housing.

Activists at the time said it didn’t solve all discrimination, and organizations such as the YWCA say people of color are still facing challenges today.

“When we’re hearing these constant stories of black and brown folks having real trouble finding housing today, we have to believe that’s true,” Andrea Huggenvik, social justice program specialist for YWCA in Green Bay, said. “Even if that’s different than my own experience, that doesn’t mean it’s untrue.”

“Whether your white, black, purple, gray, pink. Everybody can resonate with giving it your all,” Jarrett Bush said who played for the Packers from 2006 to 2014 winning a Super Bowl in 2010.

Bush credited Lombardi’s efforts for the success he has achieved both on and off the field.

“He was like, how can I separate myself from the rest of the teams in the NFL because he wanted to win ultimately. And that’s what the Packers organization is all about. It’s a winning culture and that’s what he did,” Bush said. “He was a pioneer, an innovator, and he went out there and created change.”

Bush says playing for the Packers stood for excellence, greatness and giving back to the community. Bush also knows that we have to continue pushing to achieve equality.

“Hopefully over time that everybody can collectively understand like, ‘hey, this is an issue still and how can we change this? How can we dismantle it? How can we improve this world?’ Because ultimately, we definitely want to make the world a better place,” Bush said.

