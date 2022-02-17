Laos to America Museum founder to be honored by State Assembly

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -- The creator of a Hmong heritage museum will be honored Thursday by the state assembly.

Jim Harris visits Laos annually to teach himself and central Wisconsin about Hmong culture and heritage. He is also the founder of We Help War Victims and the Laos to America museum.

Harris, who was nominated by Republican Representative Patrick Snyder of Schofield as a Hometown Hero.

“Jim has dedicated the past two decades to preserving, promoting, and helping the Hmong community – both in Wausau and worldwide,” Rep. Snyder said. “Recognizing Jim before the state Assembly is the least we can do to honor his important work.”

While principal at Weston Elementary School, Harris became interested in Hmong culture after meeting several students of Laotian descent. Harris has subsequently dedicated over two decades of his life to preserving Hmong culture. He has made 22 trips to Laos, bringing back numerous artifacts with him, and opened the From Laos to America Museum in Wausau. Harris also founded the We Help War Victims non-profit to clear former mine fields left over from the Vietnam War.

The assembly floor session begins at 1 p.m. It will be live streamed on WisEye.

