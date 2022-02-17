News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Laos to America Museum founder to be honored by State Assembly

Jim Harris to be honored by State Assembly as Hometown Hero on Feb. 17.
Jim Harris to be honored by State Assembly as Hometown Hero on Feb. 17.(Contributed photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -- The creator of a Hmong heritage museum will be honored Thursday by the state assembly.

Jim Harris visits Laos annually to teach himself and central Wisconsin about Hmong culture and heritage. He is also the founder of We Help War Victims and the Laos to America museum.

Harris, who was nominated by Republican Representative Patrick Snyder of Schofield as a Hometown Hero.

“Jim has dedicated the past two decades to preserving, promoting, and helping the Hmong community – both in Wausau and worldwide,” Rep. Snyder said. “Recognizing Jim before the state Assembly is the least we can do to honor his important work.”

While principal at Weston Elementary School, Harris became interested in Hmong culture after meeting several students of Laotian descent. Harris has subsequently dedicated over two decades of his life to preserving Hmong culture. He has made 22 trips to Laos, bringing back numerous artifacts with him, and opened the From Laos to America Museum in Wausau. Harris also founded the We Help War Victims non-profit to clear former mine fields left over from the Vietnam War.

The assembly floor session begins at 1 p.m. It will be live streamed on WisEye.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Paul Schmeiser
Man charged with fatal Taylor County hit-and-run case
Police investigating hoax call reporting explosion at D.C. Everest Senior High
Marshfield 138-pound wrestler Hoyt Blaskowski after securing a pin in a Sectional matchup...
Marshfield advances to team wrestling state tournament, Stratford and Witt-Birn fall to Coleman in sectional

Latest News

Crypto: The Future Of Finance?
Crypto: The Future Of Finance?
Checking In On New Year's Resolutions
Checking In On New Year's Resolutions
A roller coaster ride through the weekend. Accumulating snow on Friday, then another shot at...
First Alert Weather: Colder by 25 degrees Thursday. Snowy and gusty Friday.
Roger Roth (R-Appleton)
Wisconsin Senator Roger Roth to run for lieutenant governor