Former state rep calls former First Lady Michelle Obama’s visit to Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. A notable historical event in Wausau includes former First Lady Michelle Obama’s visit in 2012.

The visit was a part of Barack Obama’s re-election campaign tour. She spoke at the University of Wausau- Marathon County on Oct. 19, 2012. It’s now called UW-Stevens Point.

The event was sold out. Former Wisconsin State Assemblywoman Mandy Wright was one of the people in attendance.

“The fact that Martin Luther King Jr. had come to the UW-Wausau campus 45 previous to her visit, first of all, was inspiring. And honestly, I went to see the reaction of my community.”

Wright was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in November of 2012. She said much of what the First Lady spoke about in Wausau; affordable health care, taxes and safe schools, resonated with the policies she supported as a state official.

“I was talking very much about making sure state resources were used responsibly, that we were building infrastructure, supporting our local small businesses and supporting education,” Wright said.

Wright is also a former teacher. She said her training as a teacher also inspired her to hear what the former First Lady had to say.

“I’m an English teacher by trade, so I’m very interest in social movements and how the spoken word can change our society,” she explained. “It was very emotional for a lot of people. I think when you have the opportunity to hear, up close and personal, someone who has dedicated their life to living their values, supporting their community and lifting everyone up, it is just so awesome.”

Michelle Obama also visited the area four years prior for an economic roundtable discussion for working women. She is the first and only black woman to serve as First Lady of the United States.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.