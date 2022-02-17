Forbes names Sentry one of America’s best employers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Sentry Insurance has again been recognized as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers.

Pete McPartland, Sentry Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO, said the honor reflects the mutual insurance group’s efforts to foster a culture in which employees are engaged, committed to their growth, and encouraged to participate in making their communities great places to live and work.

In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes selected America’s Best Employers 2022 based on an independent survey of 60,000 American workers who were asked about every aspect of their employment experience working at companies with at least 1,000 U.S.-based employees.

Sentry was founded in 1904. It employs more than 4,000 people. Sentry ranked 223 out of the 500 companies selected.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.