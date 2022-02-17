First Alert Weather: Some snow & brisk winds on Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cold conditions will settle in across the Wisconsin River Valley for Thursday night into Friday morning. Clouds give way to clearing Thursday evening, then the clouds make a return Friday morning around daybreak, in advance of the next weather maker for the region. Lows Friday morning in the single digits below zero.

Mainly cloudy on Friday and breezy with light snow and snow showers moving into the area during the early to mid-afternoon, lasting until mid-evening. Total snowfall of a coating to 1″ from Wausau on south, while 1-3″ in the Northwoods. Winds will really ramp up in the wake of the cold front Friday evening, gusting up to 40 mph at times. Any snow on the ground will blow and drift on Friday night, causing difficult travel conditions. The winds gradually subside by Saturday morning. Highs on Friday in the low 20s.

The holiday weekend starts out with sunshine but cold weather on Saturday. Highs in the mid 10s. Milder on Sunday with considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Presidents Day is when the next snow producer could roll into the area starting Monday afternoon or evening.

This latest winter storm is forecast to develop in the eastern Rockies south of Denver on Monday. In contrast to many of the storm systems that we have been affected by, this could be a long-duration event. The snow starts to overspread North Central Wisconsin by Monday evening with periods of snow Monday night and for the day on Tuesday. As low pressure tracks northeast toward lower Michigan on Wednesday, the snow is expected to wind down locally by the morning hours. The potential exists for significant snowfall in the area. However, with the storm still 4 to 5 days away, there could be changes to the storm track and snowfall that could impact the region. We are monitoring Monday evening through Wednesday morning for a First Alert Weather Day due to impacts from snow.

Once this winter storm moves out, chilly weather will stick around with more clouds than sun on Wednesday, February 23rd with highs in the mid 10s. Some sun on Thursday, February 24th. Highs still in the mid 10s.

