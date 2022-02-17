Doctors say a COVID-19 endemic could be in sight

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 might never go away, but an Asiprus doctor said an endemic could be in sight.

The CDC defines a pandemic as the spread over several countries or continents affecting a large number of people. Dr. Kraig Destree explained an endemic as an illness that becomes a prominent fixture in our lives that we learn to live with like influenza.

Dr. Destree said because of the high number of people who were infected with Omicron, the virus has more mutations in its spike protein. Meaning immunity forces the virus to be milder for many people.

”I think the Omicron variant is a good sign for where the virus is headed and how it’s going to interact with humanity,” said Dr. Kraig Destree, hospitalist at Aspirus.

Destree said infectious disease organizations estimate between three and 10 years to get to a point where the coronavirus is something that we just live with, or transition to being in an endemic.

This is only possible if there continues to be more mild variants like Omicron. It’s also possible for an endemic can also transition back to a pandemic again. An example is H1N1 or the Swine Flu from several years ago.

While Covid-19 may never fully go away, Dr. Destree said it seems we’re moving toward a more mild and manageable sickness that we learn to manage like other seasonal illnesses.

Dr. Destree said the best way to help speed up the transition from a pandemic to an endemic is by getting vaccinated and boosted.

