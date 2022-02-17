News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Doctors say a COVID-19 endemic could be in sight

An endemic is a permanent fixture in our lives that we learn to live with like influenza
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 might never go away, but an Asiprus doctor said an endemic could be in sight.

The CDC defines a pandemic as the spread over several countries or continents affecting a large number of people. Dr. Kraig Destree explained an endemic as an illness that becomes a prominent fixture in our lives that we learn to live with like influenza.

Dr. Destree said because of the high number of people who were infected with Omicron, the virus has more mutations in its spike protein. Meaning immunity forces the virus to be milder for many people.

”I think the Omicron variant is a good sign for where the virus is headed and how it’s going to interact with humanity,” said Dr. Kraig Destree, hospitalist at Aspirus.

Destree said infectious disease organizations estimate between three and 10 years to get to a point where the coronavirus is something that we just live with, or transition to being in an endemic.

This is only possible if there continues to be more mild variants like Omicron. It’s also possible for an endemic can also transition back to a pandemic again. An example is H1N1 or the Swine Flu from several years ago.

While Covid-19 may never fully go away, Dr. Destree said it seems we’re moving toward a more mild and manageable sickness that we learn to manage like other seasonal illnesses.

Dr. Destree said the best way to help speed up the transition from a pandemic to an endemic is by getting vaccinated and boosted.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Paul Schmeiser
Man charged with fatal Taylor County hit-and-run case
Police investigating hoax call reporting explosion at D.C. Everest Senior High
Marshfield 138-pound wrestler Hoyt Blaskowski after securing a pin in a Sectional matchup...
Marshfield advances to team wrestling state tournament, Stratford and Witt-Birn fall to Coleman in sectional

Latest News

Advocate for Hmong community honored with Hometown Hero award at State Capitol
Advocate for Hmong community honored with Hometown Hero award at State Capitol
Light snow and gusty winds will impact the area Friday afternoon into the evening.
First Alert Weather: Some snow & brisk winds on Friday
Former state representative recalls former First Lady Michelle Obama's visit to Wausau
Former state representative recalls former First Lady Michelle Obama's visit to Wausau
When does the pandemic transition to an endemic?
When does the pandemic transition to an endemic?