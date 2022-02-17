News and First Alert Weather App
Authorities release name of man killed in Stevens Point crash

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff has released the name of the man killed Sunday night as a result of a traffic crash.

Investigators said Colton Siegler was driving when he crash on County Club Drive and Kirschling Court around 11:40 p.m.

Police said Siegler struck a light pole and several trees. He died at the scene. A 45-year-old female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Agencies assisting at the scene were The Stevens Point Police Department, Stevens Point Fire Department, Town of Hull Fire Department, Portage County EMS, and the Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted with the investigation.

