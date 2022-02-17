News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Appeals court sides with bicyclist in 2020 drug arrest

(MGN Online)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A state appeals court ruled evidence seized from a bicyclist who had nearly $7,000 worth of meth on him can’t be used because the officer had no probable cause to make the stop.

Thursday, the court released its decision following Jere Meddaugh’s appeal.

In April 2020, a deputy said he noticed Meddaugh riding a bike behind a school in Wisconsin Rapids. When the deputy attempted to make contact, he said Meddaugh didn’t stop. The deputy did later arrest Meddaugh. At the time, investigators said Meddaugh had had warrants for his arrest and had 57 grams of methamphetamine. The value of the drugs was estimated to be nearly $7,000.

Meddaugh was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. In October 2020, he was sentenced to four years in prison.

Meddaugh argued that the deputy lacked reasonable suspicion to stop him and therefore violated the Fourth Amendment.

The decision reads, “Based on events that occurred following the stop, Meddaugh was arrested and ultimately convicted. We agree with Meddaugh that the State failed to show that the investigatory stop was supported by reasonable suspicion. Accordingly, we reverse the judgment and the court’s denial of the suppression motion.”

The appeals court overturned the conviction and sent the case back to the circuit court judge. The case could resume, but without the evidence from the stop.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
REPORTS: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley end engagement
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Paul Schmeiser
Man charged with fatal Taylor County hit-and-run case
Police investigating hoax call reporting explosion at D.C. Everest Senior High
Marshfield 138-pound wrestler Hoyt Blaskowski after securing a pin in a Sectional matchup...
Marshfield advances to team wrestling state tournament, Stratford and Witt-Birn fall to Coleman in sectional

Latest News

Grand Theater adjusts COVID-19 protocols as cases drop
Grand Theater adjusts COVID-19 protocols as cases drop
Student wearing mask (FILE)
Stevens Point School District to relax mask protocols starting Monday
Packers offensive coordinator Tom Clements and defensive coordinator Dom Capers during the...
REPORT: Packers hire Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach
Light snow and gusty winds will impact the area Friday afternoon into the evening.
First Alert Weather: Some snow & brisk winds on Friday