Wausau School District to hold referendum info session Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District is holding an informational meeting Wednesday night to answer questions about the district’s upcoming referendum.

The meeting, which will be held in the auditorium at Wausau East High School, begins at 5 p.m. with a networking session. The presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Q & A session at 6 p.m.

The Wausau School Board approved the $119 million referendum proposal last month. The referendum would allow the district to make improvements to the middle and high schools while addressing security concerns at all schools across the district.

More information sessions will be scheduled before the April 5th election.

