Select downtown Marshfield business owners able to apply for business improvement grants

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield business owners in Tax Incremental Finance District No. 4 can now apply funding to make improvements.

Click here to view a map of Tax Incremental Finance District No. 4.

The Economic Development Board and Main Street Marshfield announce the 2022 Facade and Interior Conversion Program on Tuesday.

This year, $60,000 of funding was designated for facade and building improvements. The program provides a matching grant for eligible exterior and/or interior work on eligible properties upon completion of approved work. Eligible work includes facade work that follows city ordinance, the Downtown Master Plan, historic preservation standards, and Main Street Design guidelines.

Any property located within TIF #4, excluding tax-exempt and residential properties, could potentially qualify.

To apply, go to: https://ci.marshfield.wi.us/departments_and_divisions/economic_development/ programs_and_financial_assistance.php, print out the Program Application, and drop off or mail your completed application to:

Development Services,

City of Marshfield

207 W 6th Street,

Marshfield, WI 54449

or email to steven.wiley@ci.marshfield.wi.us.

Forms are also available at City Hall in the Development Services Department. In order to be considered in the first round of nominations, applications need to be submitted by April 1.

