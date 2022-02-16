News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Select downtown Marshfield business owners able to apply for business improvement grants

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield business owners in Tax Incremental Finance District No. 4 can now apply funding to make improvements.

Click here to view a map of Tax Incremental Finance District No. 4.

The Economic Development Board and Main Street Marshfield announce the 2022 Facade and Interior Conversion Program on Tuesday.

This year, $60,000 of funding was designated for facade and building improvements. The program provides a matching grant for eligible exterior and/or interior work on eligible properties upon completion of approved work. Eligible work includes facade work that follows city ordinance, the Downtown Master Plan, historic preservation standards, and Main Street Design guidelines.

Any property located within TIF #4, excluding tax-exempt and residential properties, could potentially qualify.

To apply, go to: https://ci.marshfield.wi.us/departments_and_divisions/economic_development/ programs_and_financial_assistance.php, print out the Program Application, and drop off or mail your completed application to:

Development Services,

City of Marshfield

207 W 6th Street,

Marshfield, WI 54449

or email to steven.wiley@ci.marshfield.wi.us.

Forms are also available at City Hall in the Development Services Department. In order to be considered in the first round of nominations, applications need to be submitted by April 1.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Schmeiser
Man charged with fatal Taylor County hit-and-run case
Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer pleads not guilty
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Wausau polling location (FILE)
What you need to know for the Feb. 15 primary election

Latest News

Process of challenging books deemed controversial can be lengthy
Process of challenging books deemed controversial can be lengthy
Hoax call reported explosion at D.C. Everest High School
Hoax call reported explosion at D.C. Everest High School
Cold air filters back into the region on Thursday. Another shot at the 40s by Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Much colder air arrives on Thursday.
Microchipping, rabies vaccines offered to Wausau metro pet owners at Feb. 26 clinic