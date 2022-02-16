Police investigating false threat at D.C. Everest Senior High

SCHOFILED, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department is investigating a false threat made at D.C. Everest Senior High School Wednesday morning.

According to police, an unknown male caller made a false report to 911 of an explosion at the high school. The Everest Metro Police Department and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office informed D.C. Everest Administration of the claim and first responders conducted an extensive search of the building and school grounds. They found no evidence of any threat and determined the call was a hoax.

All students and faculty are safe and there is no threat to the public.

This case is under investigation by the Everest Metro Police Department. If you have any information that could assist in the investigation you are asked to call the police department at 715-359-4202.

No other information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.