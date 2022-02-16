News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Police investigating false threat at D.C. Everest Senior High

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCHOFILED, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department is investigating a false threat made at D.C. Everest Senior High School Wednesday morning.

According to police, an unknown male caller made a false report to 911 of an explosion at the high school. The Everest Metro Police Department and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office informed D.C. Everest Administration of the claim and first responders conducted an extensive search of the building and school grounds. They found no evidence of any threat and determined the call was a hoax.

All students and faculty are safe and there is no threat to the public.

This case is under investigation by the Everest Metro Police Department. If you have any information that could assist in the investigation you are asked to call the police department at 715-359-4202.

No other information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul Schmeiser
Man charged with fatal Taylor County hit-and-run case
Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer pleads not guilty
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
Wausau polling location (FILE)
What you need to know for the Feb. 15 primary election
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Senate approves protections for unvaccinated

Latest News

Natalie Decker suits up before a practice run Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Daytona International...
Eagle River native Natalie Decker to race in Daytona 300
Wisconsin Elections Commission retracts ballot box guidance
DNR Urges Safety While Snowmobiling
DNR Urges Safety While Snowmobiling
DNR urges caution for snowmobilers after four fatalities happened in one weekend in Wisconsin.
DNR urges snowmobile safety following 4 weekend fatalities