Northland Pines School District Referendum passes

Northland Pines Logo.
Northland Pines Logo. WSAW. 11-7-19.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Voters in the Northland Pines School District have voted yes to pass a referendum.

Voters were asked:

Shall the Northland Pines School District be authorized to exceed state revenue limits by $4,600,000 each year for a period of three years on a non-recurring basis for each of the 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 school years, in order to maintain School District programs and operations?

Unofficial results on the district’s website Tuesday night show 1,186 people voted ‘yes’, to 564 ‘no’. The referendum passed with more than 67% of the votes.

Listening sessions were held in January and February.

