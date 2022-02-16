Microchipping, rabies vaccines offered to Wausau metro pet owners at Feb. 26 clinic
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau will host a pet licensing and vaccination clinic on Feb. 26. It is open to pet owners in Weston, Schofield, and Wausau. People must pre-register by Feb. 23.
Fill out the pre-registration form and mail it with your payment to the city of Wausau. All registration forms and fees can be mailed to:
407 Grant St
Wausau, WI 54403
The event will be on Feb. 26 from 9 a.m.-noon at Wausau Public Works, located at 400 Myron Street in Wausau.
Click the appropriate municipality for the registration form.
Village of Weston: https://westonwi.gov/
Town of Weston: https://townofwestonwi.com/.../paws-protect-town-of.../
City of Schofield: http://cityofschofield.org/.../2022-Paws-Protect...
City of Wausau: https://www.ci.wausau.wi.us/Departments/Clerk/Pets.aspx
There will be a limited number of rabies vaccines available at no cost. Pet microchipping is $10.
