Microchipping, rabies vaccines offered to Wausau metro pet owners at Feb. 26 clinic

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau will host a pet licensing and vaccination clinic on Feb. 26. It is open to pet owners in Weston, Schofield, and Wausau. People must pre-register by Feb. 23.

Fill out the pre-registration form and mail it with your payment to the city of Wausau. All registration forms and fees can be mailed to:

407 Grant St

Wausau, WI 54403

The event will be on Feb. 26 from 9 a.m.-noon at Wausau Public Works, located at 400 Myron Street in Wausau.

Click the appropriate municipality for the registration form.

Village of Weston: https://westonwi.gov/

Town of Weston: https://townofwestonwi.com/.../paws-protect-town-of.../

City of Schofield: http://cityofschofield.org/.../2022-Paws-Protect...

City of Wausau: https://www.ci.wausau.wi.us/Departments/Clerk/Pets.aspx

There will be a limited number of rabies vaccines available at no cost. Pet microchipping is $10.

