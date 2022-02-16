Marshfield advances to team wrestling state tournament, Stratford and Witt-Birn fall to Coleman in sectional

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Entering Tuesday’s team sectional wrestling, #2 Marshfield was the only Division 1 team in the north-central Wisconsin area still standing. With River Falls the only team between them and their sixth trip to team state wrestling in program history, the Tigers took care of business in their sectional at Wausau West, 40-27. Marshfield advances to Madison on Friday, March 4, looking for their first ever team title.

In Division 3, a sectional at Suring featured two teams from the area: #6 Stratford and #12 Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

The night started well for Stratford, as they defeated Shiocton in their semifinal match 47-24 to advance to the finals.

The Chargers knew they had a tall task with #1 Coleman, and were ultimately defeated 63-15. Head coach Duane Potrykus hopes to use the experience to benefit them down the road.

“I thought our effort was great,” said Potrykus. “They went out there every match, they knew they were probably not going to come out on top, but a couple of them did. And this is how you build for the future.”

In a battle of two of the premiere small-school wrestling programs in the state in the final, Stratford also couldn’t take down Coleman. The Cougars end the Tigers season 53-24, and Stratford head coach Adam Davison hopes his returning wrestlers use this as fuel for the fire.

“You know, we know who Coleman is, we know what they are,” said Davison. You have to accept that.

“If you want to be the best, you got to beat the best and we didn’t do that tonight. So hats off to them. All the respect in the world for their coaching staff and their kids.”

In other area action, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal lost to West Salem/Bangor in a Division 2 sectional semifinal, 48-32. Amherst fell in another Division 2 sectional semifinal to Oconto Falls, 51-30.

