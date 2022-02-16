Irish meal and Celtic performance to be held March 19 at Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater and Mint Cafe have partnered to create a traditional St. Patrick’s Day event.

The Mint Cafe will provide a traditional Irish feast prior to the Celtic Angels’ performance on March 19.

Dinner tickets are $25. Tickets to Celtic Angels start at $29. The dinner is at 6 p.m. in the Greenheck Lounge. The performance is at 7:30 p.m.

The Celtic Angels showcase the talents of five of Ireland’s finest singers, the Celtic Knight Dancers, and the Trinity Band Ensemble, who round out the show with flawless interpretations of traditional tunes.

