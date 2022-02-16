Governor Evers gives State of the State

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers delivered his State of the State speech today to bring a message of hope to Wisconsin. He talked about the ways in which the state stayed resilient throughout the last two years.

Governor Evers talked about the commitment his administration had to helping people keep or return to their jobs as soon as possible. Part of that, he said, was a result of $1 billion in investments to keep farmers and small businesses afloat.

He also talked about how federal aid helped to keep infrastructure projects on track throughout the pandemic, funding road and bridge repairs and making affordable, high-speed internet more accessible throughout the state.

Then he turned his attention on the future, describing his $1.8 billion tax relief plan he hopes to bring to Wisconsinites. This would include a $150 refund for every person living in the state. It also provides for caregiver tax breaks and school funding. He said some legislators are holding back though, preferring to sit on the state’s $3.8 billion surplus until the end of the fiscal term

“Well that’s not going to help Wisconsinites buy groceries today. It won’t help Wisconsinites help pay for gas today. It won’t help Wisconsinites pay for childcare, heat their homes or put food on the table today. Wisconsinites cannot wait,” Governor Evers said.

The Republican response came from State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. LeMahieu said the state is not in as good a shape as it should be, and leaders like Governor Evers are at fault.

“Has anything Governor Tony Evers done made your life better? Or has everything they’ve touched gotten worse: runaway inflation, rising crime, closed schools, supply chain disruptions, closed schools, restrictive COVID rules that no longer make sense,” LeMahieux said.

LeMahieux credited the Republican-led legislature for keeping budgets in check, lowering taxes and creating the surplus.

Governor Evers said he is calling for a special session next week to debate his proposal.

