First Alert Weather: Much colder air arrives on Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Early spring-like warmth is in-store Wednesday as a warm front lifts northward into the Badger-state. Most areas will stay dry Wednesday, but spurts of low-impact rain showers may be possible at times over south/southwestern Wisconsin. Temperatures rebound back to the teens Thursday thanks to a cold front. Friday will be the next best chance for accumulating snow.

Enjoy the warmer temps while it lasts, because a cold front will follow tonight and drop temperatures back to the single-digits Thursday morning. Rain showers will develop in Southern Wisconsin mid-morning through the afternoon. Some spurts of rain showers may try to develop in areas south of HWY 10.

Some spurts of light and low impact rain is possible this afternoon for areas south of HWY 10. Chance is low. Heavier and widespread showers in Southern Wisconsin (WSAW)

Most areas northward are expected to stay dry and cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the 20s by Wednesday evening. Any lingering rain showers in the area will transition into a wintry mix/snow.

Some flakes may be possible in our southern viewing area this evening as temperatures cool down. But overall, chances are low. (WSAW)

Thursday will be colder, especially to start the day off. Wake up temperatures in the single digits, with below zero wind chill values. Highs will only reach the mid-teens by the afternoon. Light snow may be possible at times for areas south of HWY 10, but these chances look low as of now. Snow showers look to only impact areas in Southern Wisconsin/Northern Illinois.

A clipper will move in Friday morning. Light snowfall will follow. (WSAW)

Light accumulating snowfall early Friday evening. (WSAW)

Friday will be the next best chance to see accumulating snowfall. Expect increasing clouds ahead of a clipper system, followed by light snow moving into the region Friday afternoon and night. Snow will likely be widespread and extend from the Northwoods to Southern Wisconsin.

1-2 inches of snowfall by Friday night. Higher accumulation amounts in the Northwoods. (WSAW)

Higher snow amounts in the Northwoods near 2 inches, with lesser amounts southward. Friday night may be unpleasant as wind gusts become intense. Winds gusting near 40 mph Friday evening. This will cause blowing and drifting of snow through Saturday morning. Additionally, the clipper will push in colder air overnight, dropping our temperature values into the lower 20s by Saturday.

Intense wind gust possible Friday evening. Blowing and drifting of snow likely. (WSAW)

Another temperature spike is expected during the second half of the weekend. Odds are in our favor for our highs to hit the 40s again by Sunday. Then, a winter system will follow heading into Monday. Colder air filters back into the region, and may feature accumulating snowfall.

A sneak peek at what may be ahead at the start of the next work week. (WSAW)

Moderate snowfall is possible on Tuesday of next week (WSAW)

As of now, the beginning of the next work week has a decent chance for moderate to heavy snowfall. Keep in mind, this system is still days away. The forecast will change between now and then. Additional details to come over the next few days.

