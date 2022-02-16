Efforts to ban books in schools on the rise

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Library Association said it’s seen an increase in people challenging books in schools and public libraries over the last three months.

‘Maus’ is a book many school boards across the nation are discussing the possibility of banning. The biggest concerns involve language and nudity, in the depiction of violence and suicide. A Marathon County Public Library librarian said these are some of the many reasons books are challenged.

”We are not judging whether a book is good or bad, we are simply putting it on the shelf,” said Julie Kinney, Adult Services Librarian, Marathon County Public Library.

The American Library Association said libraries are meant to sever everyone’s needs.

”There are students who are living those experiences and should be able to find books on the self that reflect those experiences,” said Deborah Caldwell-Stone, office for intellectual freedom director at the American Library Association.

Other reasons for challenging a book usually have to do with swearing, violence, or sexual content.

”Reconsideration should take place according to a process, we really recommend having a written process so that there is transparency,” said Caldwell-Stone.

The Wausau school district written reconsideration policy requires the challenger to fill out a complaint form. If it makes it far enough in the process, all of the reconsideration committee on the school board has to read the entire book.

It’s a lot of work, Kinney recommends a different approach.

”For parents that are concerned about what their kids are reading in school, sit down and read the book with them,” said Kinney.

Kinney said it fosters important conversations with your child.

”You have to do what you think as a teacher is the best for your students and yup, that means sometimes they are going to read things that are uncomfortable,” said Kinney.

Kinney said if you read the book with them and still disagree, it’s an opportunity to teach your child how to cope with situations they might face in the future.

”If you have something in your library that offends everybody, you are doing a good job,” said Kinney.

