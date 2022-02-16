Eagle River native Natalie Decker to race in Daytona 300

DAYTONA BEACH, FL. (WSAW) - Eagle River native and NASCAR driver Natalie Decker will race in the Xfinity Series “NASCAR Xfinity Beef it’s What’s for Dinner 300″ race, the racer announced Wednesday.

Decker announced in a release that she is continuing a partnership with NERD focus under Reaume Brothers Racing. She will compete in a partial race schedule in the Xfinity Series this week.

“This is a dream come true to race at the high banks of Daytona in the Xfinity Series. I’ve had such a wonderful partnership with NERD Focus and for them to be back on board with me in 2022 is beyond amazing,” Decker said.

Decker has previously raced at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2020, finishing a career-high fifth place. Her best finish in the Xfinity Series was at Talladega Super Speedway last season at 24th place.

Decker and Reaume Brothers Racing plan to reveal the multi-race schedule after the Daytona 300 weekend.

