DNR urges snowmobile safety following 4 weekend fatalities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reporting 11 deaths, so far, this year related to snowmobiling. The DNR is urging caution and safety to riders after four fatalities were recorded this past weekend.

The DNR said the leading causes of snowmobile fatalities are alcohol, excess speed, driver inexperience and operator error. It’s urging riders to not drink and drive, slow down and use extra caution at night.

“We really want people to come home when they’re done snowmobiling. It’s a great sport in Wisconsin. It’s a family sport. People are out enjoying themselves, we want people to go out, but we want people to come home,” conservation warden for the Wisconsin DNR, Lt. Martin Stone.

Alcohol was not involved in two out of the 11 deaths reported this year. The other nine fatalities are still under investigation. In 2021, there were a total of 13 fatalities reported for the season, nine of them involving alcohol.

“It’s very unfortunate, and... speed and alcohol tend to be our number one contributing factors to these incidents... but we’re working as hard as we can to reduce these fatalities,” Lt. Stone said.

When asking if rules or regulations have changed to reduce the number of fatalities, Lt. Stone said there have been changes over the years, but more specifically in the late 90s when there was a 55 mph speed limit implemented at night, which the DNR said has had an impact.

No fatalities have been reported in Marathon County. Fatalities occurred in Langlade, Forest, Oconto, Iron, Vilas, Oneida, Polk and Bayfield counties. Trails are fully open in the northern half of the state, as far south as Marathon County to all the counties bordering the Upper Peninsula.

The DNR also added that each fatality reported is investigated and, Lt. Stone believes trail markers are not the issues.

The department urges those who go out to ride to review its rules and regulations before heading out. For more information on snowmobiling in Wisconsin, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.