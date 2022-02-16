News and First Alert Weather App
Consumer protection agencies to keep Marathon County residents safe from fraud

Community leaders Met with agencies on Zoom to discuss consumer protection.(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection, the Department of Financial Institutions and the Motor Vehicles Division of the Department of Transportation held their first joint listening session Wednesday designed to ultimately protect Marathon County consumers from scams and fraud.

The first meeting was held over Zoom and invitations were sent to community leaders and members of the press. Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg made the opening statement.

While all of the consumer protection bodies have complaint departments for consumers to report irregularities, they are sometimes limited in their response, so education is the best first defense.

“Not getting scammed is the better way to be. And a lot of these scams come from overseas, or we don’t have the jurisdiction, you know there’s any number of hurdles to being able to litigate,” said DATCP Trade and Consumer Protection Administrator Lara Sutherlin.

The Department of Financial Institutions regulates entities that engage in monetary transactions with the public, from banks to payday loan businesses. They also respond to scams designed to panic consumers into handing over money .

“Right there, if you owe the IRS a debt and someone calls and asks you to go buy some google pre-paid cards, that should be a clear red flag that we’re not dealing with legitimate callers,” said Supervisor of Licensed Financial Services Michael Lawton.

The Division of Motor Vehicles for the Department of Transportation has a similar regulatory function in dealing with the licensed sale of all motor vehicles. The Department says the majority of complaints they receive involve advertising. This can range from bait-and-switch on pricing to promotional materials.

“A lot of times you’ll see a flier in the mail: ‘Here’s a key. Bring this key into the dealership. You could be the lucky winner of a new car.’ So we regulate those kinds of things,” said Section Chief Mark Rather

All three consumer protection bodies have groups or agents that will travel the state to do presentations on how people can protect themselves from fraud. They’ll even tailor the presentation to the particular needs of a community, school, business or group.

Education is really really key to what we do. So we’re hopeful after this meeting you reach out to us and ask for those presentations, pass on our information, tell us who we should be talking to if it isn’t you.”

Click here to link to file a complaint with DATCAP.

Click here for consumer protection with the Division of Motor Vehicles.

Click here for the Department of Financial Institutions website.

