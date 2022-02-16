News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death

FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's family wants to block the release of records related to the investigation into his death.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bob Saget’s family wants to block the release of records related to the investigation into his death.

The actor and comedian’s widow and three daughters filed the suit on Tuesday.

It seeks an injunction declaring that certain records prepared during the investigation remain confidential and exempt from public disclosure.

Those records include photographs, video and audio recordings, autopsy information and more created during the investigation.

The suit says the family would suffer extreme mental pain, anguish and emotional distress if the information were released.

Saget died in his hotel room in January in Orlando, Florida.

A medical examiner’s report said he had COVID-19 but concluded he died from accidental blunt force trauma to the head.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby Lynch booking photo
Woman charged with stealing $32K from Rib Mountain employer pleads not guilty
Paul Schmeiser
Man charged with fatal Taylor County hit-and-run case
Headlights from morning commuters can be seen through blowing snow as they make their way along...
US approves new headlights that won’t blind oncoming drivers
Wausau polling location (FILE)
What you need to know for the Feb. 15 primary election
Police Lights
Shawano Police arrest suspect in credit union hold up

Latest News

Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
20 injured in Missouri school bus crash
DNR urges caution for snowmobilers after four fatalities happened in one weekend in Wisconsin.
DNR urges snowmobile safety following 4 weekend fatalities
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
Wausau School District to hold referendum info session Wednesday
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight